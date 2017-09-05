Southern California residents will soon drive on President Barack H. Obama Highway

A California highway will be named after the 44th U.S. president.
Lawmakers on Tuesday approved naming a portion of Highway 134 in Southern California as President Barack H. Obama Highway.
Part of the 134 freeway between Glendale & Pasadena is proposed to be named after @BarackObama. https://t.co/9mf7xAocZC pic.twitter.com/1LNtNikvO7— Ron Baalke (@RonBaalke) May 3, 2017
The section of the freeway will run between Interstate 210 and Highway 2. Obama once lived in Pasadena and attended Occidental College in Eagle Rock, which is not far south of 134.
“I am so proud to have authored this proposal to forever appreciate and commemorate President Obama’s tremendous legacy, statesmanship and direct connection to Southern California,” state Sen. Anthony Portantino, D-La Cañada Flintridge, said in a statement posted on his website.
Senate Joint Resolution 8, co-authored by Portantino and Rep. Jimmy Gomez, D-Riverside, received bipartisan support.
“It is so important that California highlights the dignity of President Obama,” said activist John Gallogly, who approached Portantino with the idea, according to the release. “His direct connection to Southern California in general and to the 134 freeway specifically makes this the appropriate and exciting place to recognize his tremendous accomplishments and the Presidential manner in which he led our country.
Obama isn’t the first president to have a California freeway named in his honor.
Highway 118 in the San Fernando area is named after Ronald Reagan, the 40th U.S. president.
