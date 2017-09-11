Do you enter crosswalks after the red hand flashes? You’re risking a ticket unless this bill gets signed

Did you know that it’s illegal to enter a crosswalk once the “Don’t Walk” signal starts flashing?
If you’ve been breaking the law all these years, you may be in for a reprieve. Assembly Bill 390 would allow pedestrians to begin crossing the street on a flashing “Don’t Walk,” “Wait” or upraised hand, as long as there is a countdown that indicates how much time is left to cross.
The base penalty for illegally entering a crosswalk is $25, but tickets can run as high as $250. The Los Angeles Police Department has been particularly aggressive about pursuing violations.
"We intend to stop that," said Assemblyman Miguel Santiago, D-Los Angeles, who carried the measure.
The Assembly unanimously approved AB 390 on Monday. It moves next to Gov. Jerry Brown for a signature or veto.
Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff
