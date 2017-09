More Videos 1:16 Placer County homeless increase in latest count Pause 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 2:24 White supremacy protests in Charlottesville, Va., devolve into a chaotic day of violence 1:32 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:03 'Sanctuary state' bill prompts clergy to sit-in, sing at Jerry Brown's office 0:47 Jerry Brown asks: 'Who is the most forgotten soul in California?' 1:34 6 things about Calexit – the plan for California to secede from the U.S. 1:16 Oroville Dam spillway taking shape in this September 11 flyover 0:55 Tower Bridge Dinner menu unveiled at preview 1:07 Man leaves gate all busted up at Sacramento Police facility Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Mendocino Headlands provide a cool getaway while it's hot inland Heat might endure in the inland areas of California, but cool coastal conditions provide comfortable summer respite on the Mendocino coast. This is a foggy, late-July 2017 morning on the trail in Mendocino Headlands State Park. Heat might endure in the inland areas of California, but cool coastal conditions provide comfortable summer respite on the Mendocino coast. This is a foggy, late-July 2017 morning on the trail in Mendocino Headlands State Park. Brian Blomster The Sacramento Bee

