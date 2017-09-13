Samantha Moore, 18, attempts to get out of a spin in the Driving Skills For Life course for teenage drivers at Cal Expo on Jan. 31, 2007.
Samantha Moore, 18, attempts to get out of a spin in the Driving Skills For Life course for teenage drivers at Cal Expo on Jan. 31, 2007. Autumn Cruz The Sacramento Bee file
Samantha Moore, 18, attempts to get out of a spin in the Driving Skills For Life course for teenage drivers at Cal Expo on Jan. 31, 2007. Autumn Cruz The Sacramento Bee file
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Rookie drivers under 21 should face new restrictions, California lawmakers say

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

September 13, 2017 12:50 PM

For decades, eager teenagers have endured six months of patience and practice with a learner’s permit before they could take their driving tests, and then another year of restrictions on their licenses once they passed.

Now, with the number of teen drivers nationally dropping to an all-time low, Assemblyman Jim Frazier wants similar requirements extended to young adults, who are actually involved in more vehicle crashes. His 20-year-old daughter was killed in a traffic collision.

The Oakley Democrat’s Assembly Bill 63, which was sent to the governor on Wednesday, would require Californians between 18 and 21 years of age to wait at least 60 days after earning their learner’s permit to apply for a driver’s license. They would also receive a provisional license for one year, though the restrictions during that period – including no driving privileges between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., and no transporting passengers under 20 years of age without supervision – are not as extensive as those for younger drivers. Active members of the military would be exempt.

Assemblywoman Marie Waldron, R-Escondido, noted there are financial, as well as public safety, advantages to the change. She recounted the experience of her neighbor’s daughter, who did not get her driver’s license until she was almost 20.

“Her insurance rates were much higher, because she did not go through the training required for someone who is 16,” Waldron said. “It really is a benefit to have this provisional program.”

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:19

California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.'
Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban 3:20

Nation reacts to Trumps transgender troop ban
'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing' 5:01

'I was raised with American morals and I know to do the right thing'

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert