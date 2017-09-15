Still from Proposition 52 television advertisement during the 2016 election.
Still from Proposition 52 television advertisement during the 2016 election.
Still from Proposition 52 television advertisement during the 2016 election.
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

That political ad on your TV would list its top donors under California bill

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

September 15, 2017 12:58 PM

Who paid for that election commercial? The answer may be coming to a television near you.

California lawmakers on Friday sent a bill to Gov. Jerry Brown’s desk that would require greater disclosure of campaign contributions from major donors and special interests in political advertisements.

Assembly Bill 249, which cleared the Assembly with a 57-13 vote, is a years-long effort to require greater disclosure by campaign committees, designed to give voters more information about who is paying for political advertisements.

“It is long overdue,” said Assemblyman Kevin Mullin, D-San Francisco, who authored the bill.

The committees often have long, vague names that conceal the individuals, labor unions and companies funding them. If signed by Brown, AB 249 would require them to display their top three donors over $50,000 in TV commercials and mailers, and announce their two biggest contributors in radio spots.

Assemblyman David Chiu, D-San Francisco, said the bill is important to increase transparency in the political process.

“Dark money is infecting our political system,” Chiu said.

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'
'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills
Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom 1:34

Get to know gubernatorial candidate Gavin Newsom

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert