Don Hatfield changes his grandson Alex's diaper on May 3, 2012, in Napa.
Will Jerry Brown sign a diaper-changing station bill he vetoed once before?

By Alexei Koseff

September 15, 2017 10:19 PM

Three years after Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed a bill that would have increased access to baby-changing tables across California, the Legislature is asking him to reconsider.

Assembly Bill 1127 would require state and local agencies, as well as public venues such as movie theaters, grocery stores, sports arenas and restaurants, to provide at least one diaper-changing station accessible to women and men. The provision applies to new construction or significant renovations of facilities.

With more California parents sharing diaper duties, Assemblyman Ian Calderon, the Whittier Democrat who carried the legislation, aimed to improve the availability of changing tables in public, particularly for men.

A new father himself, Calderon called AB 1127 “my favorite bill here” before the Assembly voted unanimously Friday night to send the measure to the governor.

When a similar proposal passed in 2014 with broad bipartisan support, Brown in his veto message said it was “a good business practice, but not one that I am inclined to legislate.”

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

