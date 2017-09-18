J. Scott Applewhite AP
Nancy Pelosi shouted down by DREAMers in San Francisco

By Angela Hart

September 18, 2017 11:29 AM

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was shouted down Monday at a press conference in San Francisco, where she was slated to urge passage of the DREAM Act to shield so-called “Dreamers” from deportation.

In video accounts of the press conference, protesters were shown chanting “Listen to us,” and “Do you know how bad it hurts?”

Pelosi, a Democrat from San Francisco, tried several times to address the loud and boisterous crowd, and planned to introduce a “Dreamer” to speak, according to a spokesman from her office. She left after 30 minutes, and got few words in according to media accounts on Twitter. “You’ve had your say, and it’s beautiful music to our ears,” she told the crowd as it erupted again in loud shouts pressing for protections for “Dreamers.” “Just stop it now.”

As she was escorted out, Pelosi said: “They don’t want the DREAM Act.” Protesters held up signs that read “Protect all 11 million,” referring to the estimated number of undocumented immigrants living in the U.S.

President Donald Trump this month announced plans to end federal protections under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which shields undocumented minors brought to the U.S. from deportation.

Pelosi is scheduled to speak at an event in Sacramento this afternoon.

Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports

