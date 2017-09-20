Becerra plans new lawsuit against Trump over border wall

It’s a new day and with it comes talk of another California lawsuit against the Trump administration.
Today, California Attorney General Xavier Becerra will gather reporters to announce litigation against the federal government over the president’s plan to begin construction of a border wall in San Diego and Imperial counties.
The Department of Homeland Security sent out a notification in early August that it had waived a series of federal, state and local laws related to the environment, endangered species, water pollution, historic preservation and other subjects to expedite the construction of barriers and roads along the border near San Diego.
The waiver says DHS will replace existing fencing along a 15-mile segment of the border that begins at the Pacific Ocean and continues into San Diego, as well as test out border wall prototypes. The agency issued a similar waiver last week to construct an 18-to-25 foot barrier along a three-mile stretch of the border near Calexico.
Becerra is holding a press conference to announce his legal plans at 10:30 a.m. today at Border Field State Park in San Diego.
WORTH REPEATING: “Grow up and do your job.”
Sen. Dianne Feinstein, on President Donald Trump’s retweet of a meme showing Trump’s golf ball hitting Hillary Clinton.
BROWN BEAT: Gov. Jerry Brown will participate in the Bloomberg Global Business Forum today at the Plaza Hotel in New York. The forum gathers world leaders in business and government to focus on identifying ways to work together on issues related to the economy, technological innovation, international trade, immigration policies, climate change and inequality. Brown teamed up with former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in July to launch America’s Pledge, an initiative to compile actions by cities and states across the country to reduce greenhouse gases in accordance with the Paris Agreement.
PRO TEM ON TOUR: Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León is taking a victory lap of sorts after successfully sending Senate Bill 54 to the governor. The Senate leader is in Washington D.C. this week to discuss “the economy, migration and foreign policy.” De León will deliver a keynote address before joining a panel discussion on state and local action to promote public safety and immigrant inclusion at the Center for American Progress today. He also will meet with former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder, the Senate’s outside counsel on all things Trump, after his talk to discuss “ongoing legal strategy to insulate the state” from federal policies, according to his office.
SOAP BOX: U.S. Rep Ami Bera, who will have to fend off at last two Republicans to retain his seat next year, will visit his district this week to discuss the economy and healthcare. The Democrat from Elk Grove plans to lead a Brain Health Forum with the Alzheimer’s Association of Greater Sacramento at the Clubhouse at Carmichael Park at 8:45 a.m. today.
ROAD TO 2018: Gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa is in Fresno today touring construction sites for the high-speed rail system. Villaraigosa has long supported the rail project championed by Brown, even as his Democratic opponent, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, turned against the project, expressing doubts about changes to its originally planned route and whether it could receive funding to build beyond the first leg. Newsom said he continues to be skeptical the project’s long-term finances, but said he is committed to working on the issue. Recent polls put Villaraigosa, a former Los Angeles mayor and Assembly speaker, in a second-place tie with Republicans John Cox and Travis Allen in the 2018 governor’s race behind Newsom. The tour begins at 10 a.m.
HAPPY BIRTHDAY: Birthday shout-outs to Assembly members Brian Dahle, R-Nubieber, who turns 52, and Shirley Weber, D-San Diego, as she celebrates her 69th today.
Christopher Cadelago contributed to this report.
