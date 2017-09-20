Becerra plans new lawsuit against Trump over border wall

Fences have been put up in the area where border wall prototypes will be built in Otay Mesa, Calif., in May 2017. A coalition of environmental groups on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017, sued the Department of Homeland Security, challenging the use of sweeping power under a federal law to ignore environmental laws in order to build walls, fences and roads on the border. (Alejandro Tamayo/San Diego Union-Tribune/TNS) Alejandro Tamayo TNS