‘Run Bernie run’ – California crowd wants Sanders for president in 2020

More Videos

Bernie Sanders thanks John McCain on health care in San Francisco 1:07

Bernie Sanders thanks John McCain on health care in San Francisco

Pause
Gavin Newsom: 'No reason to wait around' on universal health care in California 1:02

Gavin Newsom: 'No reason to wait around' on universal health care in California

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 0:21

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants

Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall 1:23

Protesters disrupt Republican Congressman Tom McClintock town hall

Eric Garcetti won't say if he's running for governor 0:15

Eric Garcetti won't say if he's running for governor

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

California lawmakers tackle Donald Trump and student hunger in resolutions 1:37

California lawmakers tackle Donald Trump and student hunger in resolutions

California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill 1:27

California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness 0:47

Velvelyn Brown, 70, talks about her slide into homelessness

  • Bernie Sanders supporters urge 2020 presidential run

    Supporters in San Francisco are in favor of another run for Bernie Sanders. Here are some of their thoughts.

Supporters in San Francisco are in favor of another run for Bernie Sanders. Here are some of their thoughts. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
Supporters in San Francisco are in favor of another run for Bernie Sanders. Here are some of their thoughts. Angela Hart The Sacramento Bee
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

‘Run Bernie run’ – California crowd wants Sanders for president in 2020

By Angela Hart

ahart@sacbee.com

September 22, 2017 3:39 PM

“Run Bernie run, run Bernie Run,” chanted a crowd gathered at Yerba Buena Gardens in San Francisco Friday, echoing enthusiasm on the left for a 2020 presidential run by Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders delivered a spirited speechblasting the latest Republican health care bill and pushing his own health care legislation, which he calls “Medicare-for-all.” He welcomed the embrace, waving at the crowd and hugging RoseAnn DeMoro, a political firebrand and head of National Nurses United who started the chant.

“I think he should totally run for president,” said Samantha Spiegel, 26, of San Francisco. “Medicare-for-all is very important to me. I have a lot of health issues in my family and I suffer from mental illness, so backing health care for all is really important.”

Spiegel was one of hundreds who congregated behind the crowd of California nurses, in San Francisco for their annual convention. Organizers made the event public citing widespread interest.

Sanders is seen possible presidential contender in 2020. Other names often mentioned are California Sen. Kamala Harris, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Sen. Corey Booker.

“I like Bernie Sanders – I like his ideas, I like that he’s progressive,” said Terry Frey, 72, of San Francisco.

Sanders’ age – he is 76 – came up, but many said they thought it wouldn’t be an issue should he choose to run.

“We’re kind of in the same bracket, me and Bernie, and I don’t think I would be looking to run for president at his age, but that’s just me. I could see myself voting for Bernie,” added Frey.

“He has more energy and integrity than any of the other candidates being discussed,” said Deanna Silverthorne of Kentfield, noting his foreign policy speech Thursday at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri and his upcoming debate on health care on CNN Monday.

“The guy doesn’t stop because he believes what he’s saying. He doesn’t have to give it a second thought. He’s a leader of the revolution,” Silverthorne added. “Whether he runs doesn’t matter.”

Lex Reilly, 22, of Arcata, said he hopes Sanders will run.

“I like that he’s an older guy speaking for what the younger generation wants,” Reilly said.

Caryn Samuell, 65, in town visiting her son from Massachusetts, said she’d back Sanders for president.

“I like honesty,” said Samuell, who identified herself as a fiscal conservative.

She said she wouldn’t support Warren, should she ever run.

Related stories from The Sacramento Bee

Others voiced support for Sanders, but also for Harris.

“I don’t want to say I think he’d be a little too old, but you know, let’s face it — he would be the oldest president in history,” said Tony Minutelli, 59, of Los Angeles. “But I believe in him.”

What about Harris?

“Yes. Very much yes,” Minutelli said. “I’m a big Kamala fan. Hopefully some day she will run. It might be a bit too soon for 2020, but I would definitely vote for Kamala Harris.”

Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert