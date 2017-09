Doris Romero lives in fear every day. Brought to United States illegally as a baby by her family, Romero has spent the last few months pleading for a chance to stay in the only country she has known. She made headlines by asking Congressman Tom McClintock for help at a public forum in Roseville. McClintock was unmoved by Romero’s story and essentially told her she had to return to El Salvador, a country she doesn’t know or remember.