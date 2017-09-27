Can Trump handle Kim Jong-un? Californians aren’t so sure

More Videos

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants 0:21

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants

Pause
Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 2:07

Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 0:58

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

Bernie Sanders supporters urge 2020 presidential run 1:38

Bernie Sanders supporters urge 2020 presidential run

Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure 1:09

Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure

California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill 1:27

California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 0:50

Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue'

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:09

'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands'

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls 1:20

Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect 2:01

Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect

  • Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission'

    President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action.

President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House
President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Can Trump handle Kim Jong-un? Californians aren’t so sure

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

September 27, 2017 9:00 PM

Californians are anxious about Donald Trump’s ability to handle the situation with North Korea’s nuclear program, with a large majority of likely voters expressing little confidence, according to a new poll.

The survey by the Public Policy Institute of California found just 32 percent of likely voters saying they were confident in Trump’s ability to handle the situation while another 65 percent express unease.

As Trump and North Korea’s leader, Kim Jong-un, trade sharp exchanges, about half of the voters here say they are very concerned about the possibility of North Korea having a nuclear missile that could reach California. Democrats, Republicans and independents were all split on the issue.

Trump’s recent lambasting of Kim as “Rocketman” at the United Nations, and his remarks in Huntsville, Ala., further heightened tensions between the countries. Kim responded by calling Trump a “mentally deranged U.S. dotard.”

California’s proximity to North Korea is one of many factors that led Gov. Jerry Brown to repeatedly warn about the nuclear threat, and the need for world leaders to come together on the topic.

“We can’t ‘one-off’ the North Korea threat,” Brown said at a recent stop in Russia.

“The path forward is to realize how much of an existential threat it is,” he said. “And then for the big countries, China, Russia, U.S., (to) come together and put their best minds together, and act in concert.”

The PPIC poll also found half of the state’s residents are paying more attention to politics since Trump’s election.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert