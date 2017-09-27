Can Trump handle Kim Jong-un? Californians aren’t so sure

More Videos 0:21 'Run, Bernie, run,' San Francisco crowd chants Pause 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:38 Bernie Sanders supporters urge 2020 presidential run 1:09 Bernie Sanders makes 2016 push for drug-pricing measure 1:27 California Nurses Association protests shelving of single-payer health care bill 0:50 Transgender rights are 'not a federal government issue' 1:09 'If we don't get started...we will have more than a crisis on our hands' 1:20 Hillary Clinton's message to women and girls 2:01 Video shows shootout between Sacramento police, homicide suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Trump to United Nations: 'Rocket Man is on a suicide mission' President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. President Trump in his first speech to the United Nations referred to North Korea leader Kim Jong Un as a "rocket man," and said the United States, if forced to defend itself and its allies, is "willing and able" to take military action. The White House

