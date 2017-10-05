Nick Ut AP
Nick Ut AP
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

AM Alert: Immigration advocates push California to limit ICE holds

By Angela Hart

ahart@sacbee.com

October 05, 2017 6:00 AM

Gov. Jerry Brown in June signed a bill establishing a moratorium on any expansion of immigrant detention beds at public facilities across California, a move aimed at blunting the Trump administration’s statewide immigration crackdown.

Now, immigrants’ rights advocates are urging Brown to sign a similar bill from state Sen. Ricardo Lara, D-Bell Gardens, that would prevent cities, counties and local law enforcement agencies from entering into new contracts with Immigration and Customs Enforcement to expand immigration holds at for-profit facilities. It would also bar local agencies from expanding the number of detention beds under current contracts with for-profit companies.

“For-profit immigration detention is a black hole where asylum seekers can spend months in conditions that are hidden from public eye,” Lara said in a statement. “Senate Bill 29 would extend the moratorium on expanding detention that Gov. Brown signed in June to include for-profit companies so California can ensure the human rights and dignity of those immigrants detained in our state.”

Assembly Bill 103, a budget trailer bill adopted in late June, prevents any city, county or local law enforcement agency from entering into a new contract with the federal government or adding detention beds for immigrant detainees at current facilities. It also requires the state attorney general to investigate conditions in the facilities. Lara’s bill would carry the same mandate at for-profit detention centers that contract with California cities. It would also make for-profit detention centers subject to the California Public Records Act and require local governments to hold public hearings before issuing building permits to expand detention holds.

Advocates are holding a rally beginning at 11 a.m. at 1515 Clay St., Oakland, to urge Brown to sign the bill.

WORTH REPEATING:

Welcome to the AM Alert, your morning rundown on California policy and politics. To receive it regularly, please sign up here.

KILL THE ZOMBIE ADS: Health care advocates behind the group “Save my Care” have launched an advertising campaign calling on House Republicans in California to publicly reject – permanently – any proposal to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

“It may be dead now...but repeal keeps coming back,” the ad says. Among the Republicans being targeted are Reps. Darrell Issa, Jeff Denham and David Valadao. All three voted in favor of the House proposal to repeal and replace Obamacare.

SCIENCE IN SCHOOLS: Assemblyman Tony Thurmond, D-Richmond, is holding a town hall in San Diego, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., to discuss encouraging workforce development and school curriculum surrounding science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

Angela Hart: 916-326-5528, @ahartreports

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Comments

Videos

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa 1:58

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa
Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 1:25

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech
Jerry Brown signs California housing bills 1:52

Jerry Brown signs California housing bills

View More Video

Advertising

Catherine Bettar
916-321-1083
cbettar@sacbee.com

Capitol Alert staff


Amy Chance
Political editor
achance@sacbee.com
@Amy_Chance

Dan Smith
Capitol bureau chief
smith@sacbee.com
@DanielSnowSmith

Jim Miller
California policy and politics
Capitol Alert editor
jmiller@sacbee.com
@jimmiller2

Christopher Cadelago
California politics
ccadelago@sacbee.com
@ccadelago

Angela Hart
California politics
ahart@sacbee.com
@ahartreports

Alexei Koseff
Legislature
akoseff@sacbee.com
@akoseff

Taryn Luna
lobbying and influence
tluna@sacbee.com
@tarynluna

Twitter
@CapitolAlert

Facebook
@capitolalert