Before Ed Hernandez fought drug companies he took a lot of their money

More Videos 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa Pause 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:54 Get to know gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 2:26 That's the harvest moon in tonight's sky 9:48 Medi-Cal is the state’s largest health insurer, covering 1 in 3 Californians 1:48 Sacramento's Most Wanted: Stealing from a teacher? That'll get you an F. 3:33 'Bump stock:' Watch a demonstration and learn how the gun device works 2:43 How the tunnel project might affect Delta landowners Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

How would repealing Obamacare affect California? State Sen. Ed Hernandez, chair of the Senate Health Committee, warns of a major financial hit on millions of Californians if Obamacare is repealed. State Sen. Ed Hernandez, chair of the Senate Health Committee, warns of a major financial hit on millions of Californians if Obamacare is repealed. Claudia Buck The Sacramento Bee

State Sen. Ed Hernandez, chair of the Senate Health Committee, warns of a major financial hit on millions of Californians if Obamacare is repealed. Claudia Buck The Sacramento Bee