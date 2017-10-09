California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to seek re-election

More Videos 1:58 The education of Antonio Villaraigosa Pause 1:24 Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:25 Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech 2:13 See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon 2:10 Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders 1:07 Where greenhouse gases come from 0:58 'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills 1:44 Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting 1:22 The ABCs of charter schools Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Dianne Feinstein says patience needed with Trump U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. Commonwealth Club

