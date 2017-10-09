California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to seek re-election

More Videos

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

The education of Antonio Villaraigosa

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Construction workers 'are caught up in the housing crunch' too, union leader says

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

Ben Shapiro says California lawmakers are squelching free speech

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

See which top-selling cars spew the most and least carbon

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

Sen. Kamala Harris co-sponsors Medicare expansion bill with Bernie Sanders

Where greenhouse gases come from

Where greenhouse gases come from

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

'We know that this is just a start,' Assembly speaker says of housing bills

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

Feinstein introduces legislation to close 'automatic weapons loophole' after Las Vegas shooting

The ABCs of charter schools

The ABCs of charter schools

    U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. "The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president." She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year.

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. Commonwealth Club
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein on Aug. 29, 2017 appeared at the Commonwealth Club in San Francisco, and said Donald Trump may be a good president over time. “The question is whether he can learn and change. If so, I believe he can be a good president.” She was booed at some stages of her talk with former Rep. Ellen Tauscher. She would not answer questions about whether she will seek re-election next year. Video courtesy of the Commonwealth Club. Commonwealth Club
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to seek re-election

By Christopher Cadelago

ccadelago@sacbee.com

October 09, 2017 7:31 AM

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California announced Monday that she will seek a fifth full term next year, ending months of speculation as a growing stable of possible Democratic successors sat in waiting.

“I am running for reelection to the Senate,” Feinstein, who would be 85 when sworn in for another six-year term, wrote on Twitter. “Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!”

Should Feinstein win and remain in her seat through 2022, she would become the longest-serving senator in California history, passing Hiram Johnson, who served 28 years starting in 1917.

Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago

