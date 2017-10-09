California Sen. Dianne Feinstein to seek re-election

U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California announced Monday that she will seek a fifth full term next year, ending months of speculation as a growing stable of possible Democratic successors sat in waiting.
“I am running for reelection to the Senate,” Feinstein, who would be 85 when sworn in for another six-year term, wrote on Twitter. “Lots more to do: ending gun violence, combating climate change, access to healthcare. I’m all in!”
Should Feinstein win and remain in her seat through 2022, she would become the longest-serving senator in California history, passing Hiram Johnson, who served 28 years starting in 1917.
Christopher Cadelago: 916-326-5538, @ccadelago
Comments