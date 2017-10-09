Mike Pence on California fires: ‘We are with you’

Vice President Mike Pence, touring a manufacturing company in Rancho Cordova on Monday evening, said he had spoken to Gov. Jerry Brown and offered assistance with the fires raging through Northern California.

“We are with you,” he said. “The dryness of the climate, the strength of the winds, you all in California know much better than this Midwesterner does, but I can assure you as I did the governor, that the federal government stands ready to provide any and all assistance to the state of California as your courageous firefighters and first responders confront this widening challenge.”

He said the fires “are going to continue.”

“We are grateful for the firefighters, some of whom we met with today, who are literally putting their lives on the line to protect the people of California.”