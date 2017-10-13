Assembly Bill 1127 requires state and local agencies, as well as public venues such as movie theaters, grocery stores, sports arenas and restaurants, to provide at least one diaper-changing station accessible to women and men. The provision applies to new construction or significant renovations of facilities.
Assembly Bill 1127 requires state and local agencies, as well as public venues such as movie theaters, grocery stores, sports arenas and restaurants, to provide at least one diaper-changing station accessible to women and men. The provision applies to new construction or significant renovations of facilities.
Dads’ diaper duty just got easier in California

By Alexei Koseff

akoseff@sacbee.com

October 13, 2017 3:34 PM

Parents, those days of laying your baby on the floor of the nearest public restroom to change a dirty diaper may soon be over.

Gov. Jerry Brown on Friday signed Assembly Bill 1127, which requires state and local agencies, as well as public venues such as movie theaters, grocery stores, sports arenas and restaurants, to provide at least one diaper-changing station accessible to women and men. The provision applies to new construction or significant renovations of facilities.

With more California parents sharing diaper duties, AB 1127 aims to improve the availability of changing tables in public, particularly for men. Democratic Assemblymen Ian Calderon of Whittier and Eduardo Garcia of Coachella, who both have young children, carried the measure, which received nearly unanimous support in the Legislature.

“Our policies are evolving to meet the needs of families and California is leading the way,” Calderon said in a statement. “Both moms and dads will now have a safe, sanitary place to change their baby.”

Three years ago, a similar effort to increase access to baby-changing stations across the state also reached the governor’s desk, where it was vetoed. Brown called it “a good business practice, but not one that I am inclined to legislate.”

Alexei Koseff: 916-321-5236, @akoseff

