More Videos

1:32 'Ask for help if you need it,' Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells fire victims

0:43 ‘This is really hard,’ Sen. Dianne Feinstein tells fire victims

1:01 Kamala Harris to Sonoma crowd: 'There are so many courageous people here right now'

1:16 Jerry Brown on Northern California fires: 'It's not over yet.'

1:43 Women should go for Donald Trump opposites, singles party organizer says

1:03 California lawmaker praises signing of diaper bill

1:22 Jerry Brown: 'We haven't seen anything like this in Northern California'

1:33 'It's not over,' Jerry Brown says of fire devastation

1:03 Eric Garcetti still mulling run for governor

1:37 Hillary Clinton on Comey letter: 'None of this makes any sense'

2:14 Hillary Clinton reads the victory speech she didn’t get to give