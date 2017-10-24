Will California’s gubernatorial candidates disagree on anything today?

More Videos 0:56 'A lot to be excited about with 49ers future.' Analysts weigh in on team's direction Pause 1:05 Get to know Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox 1:12 Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 2:30 Roseville protesters object to tax bill 2:11 See how much California's gas tax will rise through 2020 1:45 California's public pension crisis is bad and getting worse 0:33 Alex Padilla on sexual harassment allegations at the Capitol 1:35 Gov. Jerry Brown wanted single-payer health care in 1992 1:19 California attorney general on DACA: 'We are ready to sue.' 1:52 California AG on Trump's defunding comment: 'We deserve to have our tax contributions come back' Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

California candidates for governor differ on universal health care Four leading Democratic candidates for California governor debated health care at a forum hosted by the National Union of Healthcare Workers in Anaheim on Oct. 22, 2017. Four leading Democratic candidates for California governor debated health care at a forum hosted by the National Union of Healthcare Workers in Anaheim on Oct. 22, 2017. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee

Four leading Democratic candidates for California governor debated health care at a forum hosted by the National Union of Healthcare Workers in Anaheim on Oct. 22, 2017. Emily Zentner The Sacramento Bee