A European custom returns to California with Gov. Jerry Brown

Today is Gov. Jerry Brown’s last day of events in 10-day mission to Europe on climate change, and the Democratic governor is bringing a European custom back to California.
As the Democratic governor negotiated the region, he was invited to sign guest books at stops across Germany, and in Belgium and Norway.
In one, Brown left a quote from the Roman poet Virgil. In another, he wrote, “Getting the carbon out, we make a better world.”
Asked about the tradition, Brown said he’s decided to bring it to Sacramento.
While the governor has yet to work out the details, including the size, color and style of the books, he plans to install one at the Capitol and another at the governor’s mansion downtown.
“It’s decided,” Brown said.
Though he lacked a book, Brown’s office has not been devoid of signing events. Many of the dignitaries who join his climate change coalition have appeared in person to pose for photos of themselves signing on.
Pressed for more details about the planned books, an aide promised “a thoughtful process.”
OCCUPATIONAL INEQUALITY: The Select Committee on Women and Inequality is holding its third and final hearing today on gender inequality, looking specifically at “occupational segregation by gender and its relation to implicit bias.” Chaired by Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, the hearing convenes at 10 a.m. in Room 4203 at the Capitol. It will be webcast here.
OPIOID EPIDEMIC: The biggest impact of California’s opioid abuse problem appears to be in its most rural areas. State and local health officials and Assemblymen Kevin McCarty, D-Sacramento, James Gallagher, R-Yuba City, and Joaquin Arambula, D-Fresno, will meet tonight in Oroville to discuss the extent of the problem and possible solutions. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at the Black Box Theatre at Butte College, 3536 Butte Campus Drive, Oroville. Check out the Facebook Live broadcast here.
THE LATINO VOTE: Leaders of a bipartisan nonprofit group dedicated to increasing Latino voter participation will discuss their efforts for the 2018 election today. Representatives of CIVICA Latino include former Assembly Speaker John A. Perez, D-Los Angeles, and GOP political strategist Mike Madrid. They will discuss the 2018 plans at 11 a.m. at the COA Room in Mayahuel, 12th and K.
