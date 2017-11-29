As part of annual Capitol holiday music concerts, Cantare Chorale, under the direction of Dr. Jeff Nelson, performs a variety of Christmas classics including music from the 17th century to contemporary pieces under the Capitol rotunda in Sacramento in 2013.
Holiday music rings out in California Capitol rotunda

November 29, 2017 05:45 AM

The pace of policy at California’s Capitol slows as the days shorten and the holidays near. But inside the rotunda of the historic building, the sound of music intensifies.

The annual holiday music program, started in 1996, began this week and continues nearly every day through Dec. 23 with more than 60 groups performing during midday hours.

The 2017 version started Sunday, with the Granite Bay Brass and the Sacramento Gay Men’s Chorus.

Here’s the schedule for the rest of the week:

Today: Noon, Davis High School Baroque Ensemble

Thursday: Noon, John Adams Academy Choirs

Friday: 11 a.m., High Voltage – El Dorado Theater Co.; noon, Cosumnes River College Chamber Singers

Saturday: 11 a.m., Ibaraki Christian School Choir From Japan; noon, Lincoln Theater Choristers; 1 p.m., Davis Splash Music Ensemble; 2 p.m., Vivace Strings (Sacramento Youth Symphony); 3 p.m., Harp Ensemble (Sacramento Youth Symphony)

See the full schedule at https://capitolmuseum.ca.gov/

WORTH REPEATING: “Senator Wiener needs to get his priorities straight.” – Sara Cooley Broschart, advocate for the group Alcohol Justice, criticizing Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, for touting his 4 a.m. bar closing bill the same day lawmakers began hearings on sexual harassment.

