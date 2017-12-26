Sexual harassment victims want assurances Capitol investigations will be independent

More Videos 1:10 Six new laws that could change your life in 2018 Pause 1:20 Pardoned by Gov. Brown, refugee Mony Neth considers himself an American 1:26 Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 3:38 Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker 2:18 California sued the Trump administration 24 times in 2017 2:07 Trump outlines tax reform plan during speech in Indiana 1:15 California governor: climate change will worsen world's problems 0:13 Four seasons: Time lapse of equinoxes and soltices as seen from space 0:52 Young Cuban boy will have 10-pound tumor removed over holiday season 2:25 Here are the 2017 Book of Dream wishers and what they need Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Lobbyist details her sexual assault charge, names California lawmaker Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez said Monday, December 4, 2017, that Assemblyman Matt Dababneh cornered her in a hotel bathroom last year and masturbated in front of her. Dababneh has denied the allegation. Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez said Monday, December 4, 2017, that Assemblyman Matt Dababneh cornered her in a hotel bathroom last year and masturbated in front of her. Dababneh has denied the allegation. Randy Pench The Sacramento Bee

