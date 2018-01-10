California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says

Senate President pro tem Kevin de Leon, a Los Angeles Democrat, said on December 14, 2017 that he is working to make changes in how sexual harassment complaints have been handled in the California Legislature.
California Senate Pro Tem Kevin de León said he asked Sen. Tony Mendoza to step away from his position in the Legislature as law firms investigate three separate misconduct allegations against the Artesia Democrat.
“I have spoken with Sen. Mendoza and I have asked him to take a leave of absence pending the outcome of that investigation,” de León said Thursday.
California Secretary of State Alex Padilla says "we have more work to do" to change the culture that allows sexual harassment and abuse. He was interviewed Tuesday night at the California Hall of Fame ceremonies.
Sacramento lobbyist Pamela Lopez said Monday, December 4, 2017, that Assemblyman Matt Dababneh cornered her in a hotel bathroom last year and masturbated in front of her. Dababneh has denied the allegation.
Christine Pelosi, chair of the California Democratic Party Women’s Caucus, said news of sexual assault or harassment at the Capitol is largely shared through a 'whisper network' but not reported. Video courtesy of The California Channel.