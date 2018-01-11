Former Democratic leader predicts ‘big, blue wave’ at election

Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, headlined the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast on Thursday, reminding the audience of California’s important role in creating the day honoring the slain civil rights leader.
“You had the audacity in 1970 to make (King’s birthday) a national holiday,” Brazile told the crowd in the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria. “It took (the rest of the country) until 1983.”
Brazile told reporters that she is also optimistic for the future of the Democratic Party.
“With so many people running, we’re going to see a big, blue wave,” she said at the breakfast, sponsored by the California Legislative Black Caucus. “And we’re excited about the historic levels of support that we’re receiving now from millennials and women voters.”
Brazile signed copies of her book, Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, that was released in November and in which Brazile writes how the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor.
“We must choose hope. We must choose action,” Brazile said. “We must use this moment that we celebrate Dr. King’s birthday to remind ourselves that an awakening is coming.”
Gov. Jerry Brown was supposed to join Brazile and speak at the event for the final time as governor, but had to cancel due to illness. California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León was among several lawmakers who spoke during the breakfast.
