Former Democratic leader predicts ‘big, blue wave’ at election

More Videos

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

Pause
California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says 0:42

California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget 2:12

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento 1:27

Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Why California students need debt-free college 1:18

Why California students need debt-free college

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) 1:27

Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest)

'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired 1:18

'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

  • Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento

    Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon were among the speakers. Gov. Jerry Brown was ill and cancelled his appearance.

Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon were among the speakers. Gov. Jerry Brown was ill and cancelled his appearance. William Kobin wkobin@sacbee.com
Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon were among the speakers. Gov. Jerry Brown was ill and cancelled his appearance. William Kobin wkobin@sacbee.com
Capitol Alert

Capitol Alert

The go-to source for news on California policy and politics

Capitol Alert

Former Democratic leader predicts ‘big, blue wave’ at election

By Billy Kobin And wkobin@sacbee.com

January 11, 2018 03:26 PM

Donna Brazile, former interim chair of the Democratic National Committee, headlined the annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. breakfast on Thursday, reminding the audience of California’s important role in creating the day honoring the slain civil rights leader.

“You had the audacity in 1970 to make (King’s birthday) a national holiday,” Brazile told the crowd in the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria. “It took (the rest of the country) until 1983.”

Brazile told reporters that she is also optimistic for the future of the Democratic Party.

“With so many people running, we’re going to see a big, blue wave,” she said at the breakfast, sponsored by the California Legislative Black Caucus. “And we’re excited about the historic levels of support that we’re receiving now from millennials and women voters.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brazile signed copies of her book, Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House, that was released in November and in which Brazile writes how the 2016 Democratic primary was rigged in Hillary Clinton’s favor.

“We must choose hope. We must choose action,” Brazile said. “We must use this moment that we celebrate Dr. King’s birthday to remind ourselves that an awakening is coming.”

Gov. Jerry Brown was supposed to join Brazile and speak at the event for the final time as governor, but had to cancel due to illness. California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de León was among several lawmakers who spoke during the breakfast.

Billy Kobin: 916-321-1860, @Billy_Kobin

Comments

Videos

More Videos

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right' 0:57

Capitol chant: 'Fight, fight, fight. Housing is a human right'

Pause
California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says 0:42

California needs to prepare for recession, Jerry Brown says

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget 2:12

Gov. Jerry Brown details his final California budget

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana 2:56

Cannabis 101: Here's what you need to know about recreational marijuana

Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento 1:27

Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation 1:12

Senate asks Tony Mendoza to take leave of absence pending harassment investigation

Why California students need debt-free college 1:18

Why California students need debt-free college

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works 1:26

Here's how California's sanctuary state bill works

Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest) 1:27

Where minimum wages are the highest (and lowest)

'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired 1:18

'Ban the box' advocates say it gives ex-convicts a better shot to get hired

  • Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento

    Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon were among the speakers. Gov. Jerry Brown was ill and cancelled his appearance.

Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento

View More Video