Former Democratic leader predicts ‘big, blue wave’ at election

Black caucus celebrates Martin Luther King Jr. in Sacramento Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon were among the speakers. Gov. Jerry Brown was ill and cancelled his appearance. Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. on Jan. 11, 2018 in Sacramento. Former Democratic National Committee chairwoman Donna Brazile and California Senate President Pro Tem Kevin de Leon were among the speakers. Gov. Jerry Brown was ill and cancelled his appearance. William Kobin wkobin@sacbee.com

