Cheers to lobbyists and lawmakers: New bar and steakhouse to open by Capitol

Political players in Sacramento sad to see the steakhouse Chops close last summer soon will have a new option for drinking and dining — and fundraising — across from the Capitol.
The Diplomat Steakhouse will open to the public in April in the former Chops location at 1117 11th Street. New owners are renovating the 10,700-square-foot space and should open it for private events by the end of this month, said Tom Bacon, with Bacon Commercial Real Estate.
Chops was a signature hangout for political insiders and downtown diners for nearly 15 years, with frequent fund raising events on the patio with views of the Capitol dome. Before that, Brannan's operated in the same location.
The new restaurant will appeal to former Chops patrons who work in business, lobbying and state politics, Bacon said. The ground-floor restaurant will serve up steaks, chops and seafood for lunch and dinner, with more "everyday" options during lunch as well, Bacon said. The Diplomat will also serve brunch on weekends.
The 5,640-square-foot ground floor will include a kitchen, bar and dining areas, while a 5,130-square-foot downstairs area will have a bar and meeting space.
The new owners plan to eventually have a private membership club in the basement of the space, Bacon said.
