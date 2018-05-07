Voter Guide: Who are all those people on your ballot?

Voting for California’s June 5 primary election began May 7. If you're wondering how to choose between the candidates on your ballot, The 2018 Sacramento Bee Voter Guide can help. See the races you'll be deciding and create a personalized list of candidates.

The guide includes information on key statewide races and issues in California and local races in Sacramento, Placer, El Dorado and Yolo counties.

Want to let others know who you're voting for? You can share your choices on Facebook.

SIGN UP