John Cox attack ad highlights his political failures
An ad funded by wealthy backers of charter schools on behalf of Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for California governor attacks Republican John Cox for his history of unsuccessful political campaigns and his connections to Democrats.
Protesters at the state Capitol on Monday, May 21, 2018 call for Assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, D-Bell Gardens, to resign amid sexual harassment allegations. The group was organized by construction trades unions who oppose Garcia's re-election.