With election days away, California's top political ethics cop abruptly quits

The head of California's campaign watchdog agency resigned her position on Tuesday.

Jodi Remke, who Gov. Jerry Brown appointed in 2014, touted the California Fair Political Practices Commission's achievements during her tenure and thanked the governor for the opportunity to serve.

Remke's resignation comes amid ongoing turmoil among members of the five-member commission. It also falls one week before Election Day, a period which typically draws dozens of campaign ethics complaints to the agency.

"And although I remained concerned with the proposed changes to the Commission's longstanding governance structure, I'm confident that during this busy election cycle staff will continue to build on the significant progress we have made in advancing governmental integrity and the public's trust in government," Remke wrote in her resignation letter to Brown.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

It's unclear if Remke's departure will have any affect on the election cycle. Critics often complain that the FPPC's investigative process takes months - in some cases years - and the agency rarely admonishes bad actors before voters hit the ballot box.

"Staff is used to and is prepared for the normal process of changes in the Commission as there are always new commissioners and chair every two to four years," said Jay Wierenga, a spokesman for the FPPC.

Remke accepted a new position as the presiding administrative law judge for appellate operations for the Unemployment Insurance Appeals Board.

"While various issues have played out publicly, the chair’s resignation letter speaks for itself," Wierenga said. "As Chair Remke was previously the presiding judge of the State Bar Court, she feels this is the right job at the right time for her and she looks forward to continuing her public service for the people of California."