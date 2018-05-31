Get to know the candidates for California governor

It's almost certain that one of these individuals will be California's next governor. Ahead of the primary on June 5, they have consistently led in fundraising and public polls. If you're still trying to make up your mind about who to vote for, these short videos on the major candidates are as good a place to start as any. For more information on the race, check out this guide to The Bee's coverage.
Democrat Gavin Newsom
Republican John Cox
Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa
Democrat John Chiang
Republican Travis Allen
Democrat Delaine Eastin
