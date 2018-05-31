Get to know the candidates for California governor

It's almost certain that one of these individuals will be California's next governor. Ahead of the primary on June 5, they have consistently led in fundraising and public polls. If you're still trying to make up your mind about who to vote for, these short videos on the major candidates are as good a place to start as any. For more information on the race, check out this guide to The Bee's coverage.





Democrat Gavin Newsom

Democratic Gavin Newsom started off his political career on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors. Now he's running for governor.

Republican John Cox

The attorney, accountant and businessman from Chicago, a "Jack Kemp-style" Republican, has set his sights on California's governorship.

Democrat Antonio Villaraigosa

Former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa was a labor organizer, oversaw the state Assembly and now wants to be governor of California.

Democrat John Chiang

State Treasurer John Chiang has risen through the hierarchy of California's financial offices. Now, the Democrat wants to be governor.

Republican Travis Allen

Assemblyman Travis Allen, a Huntington Beach Republican and provocative conservative voice in the Legislature, announced on June 22, 2017, that he is running for California governor.

Democrat Delaine Eastin