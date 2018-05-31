Jerry Brown appoints Diana Dooley as executive secretary

Gov. Jerry Brown will close out his last year in office with a top adviser who first worked for him 43 years ago.
Brown on Thursday named Diana Dooley, the secretary of the state Health and Human Services Agency, to be his executive secretary. She follows Nancy McFadden, who died at age 59 in March.
Dooley, 67, worked for Brown during his first run as governor. She was a special assistant and legislative director for his office from 1975-83.
Dooley has led the Health and Human Services Agency since 2011, and previously was president of the California Children’s Hospital Association.
She’ll be succeeded at the health agency by its current undersecretary, Michael Wilkening, 47, of Sacramento. He has worked there since 2008 and previously worked for the state Finance Department.
