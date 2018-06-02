Gavin Newsom's wife says she'd 'love' to move into historic governor's mansion

Jennifer Siebel Newsom said Saturday that if her husband, Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, is successful in his bid to succeed Gov. Jerry Brown, moving into the historic governor's mansion in downtown Sacramento would be appealing.

"I'd love to live in Sacramento," Siebel Newsom said when asked whether she would like to live in the mansion. "Whatever would be most helpful to Gavin."

Siebel Newsom said she and Newsom haven't yet discussed their future plans should he make it through the Tuesday primary, as expected, and be elected in November. She made the comments Saturday at UC Davis, where they stopped for a get-out-the-vote rally along their statewide bus tour ahead of Election Day.

Newsom chuckled lightly at his wife's response, saying, "Well that's the right answer."





"I would too, by the way," Newsom said. "I grew up not too far, on the weekends and in the summers, with my dad in Dutch Flat. Of course he was living in Auburn. So we were very close to the capital, so it does connect for me in a deeper way."

Newsom stressed, however, that he is not talking about plans post-November until the outcome of the campaign is clear.

"It's unbecoming, I think, to hear people talking about something that they haven't earned yet — the right to have that conversation, so I"m not prepared to have it... I just haven't thought about it, I really haven't."

Brown and his wife Anne Gust Brown currently live at the governor's quarters. They moved from their rented loft in downtown Sacramento to the mansion in 2015, following an extensive renovation. Brown was the first governor to live there since former Gov. Ronald Reagan in 1967.

The state purchased the towering Victorian in 1903. It was built in 1877.