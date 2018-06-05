Come campaign in California, Donald Trump, Democratic leader says

Eric Bauman: 'Democrats are for the people' Eric Bauman, chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party, speaks to activists Feb. 28, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. Bauman is running for state party chair to replace John Burton in 2017. Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee ×

SHARE COPY LINK Eric Bauman, chair of the Los Angeles Democratic Party, speaks to activists Feb. 28, 2016, in San Jose, Calif. Bauman is running for state party chair to replace John Burton in 2017. Christopher Cadelago The Sacramento Bee