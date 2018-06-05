Come campaign in California, Donald Trump, Democratic leader says

Now that Republican gubernatorial candidate John Cox has advanced to the general election runoff against Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, the leader of California's Democratic Party can hardly wait for President Donald Trump to come visit.
"I want him to come here," said Democratic Party Chairman Eric Bauman. "I want to give him welcoming committees wherever he goes."
Bauman encouraged Trump to visit because "it will do so much for Democratic voter turnout," and potentially boost his party's efforts to defeat Republicans in competitive races across the state.
Trump hasn't made any promises to campaign in California. But he endorsed Cox in the governor's race, and has campaigned for him via tweet, most recently Tuesday saying "In High Tax, High Crime California, be sure to get out and vote for Republican John Cox for Governor. He will make a BIG difference!"
Trump has campaigned for other Republicans, in primary contests across the country since he took office, suggesting he could come to California to boost Cox in the general election.
He and Cox are united in their opposition to California for its so-called "sanctuary state" law, and Cox supports Trump's proposed border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.
Bauman said on issues such as immigration, equality and the environment, Trump would benefit the Democratic Party in deep-blue California.
"Donald Trump has so energized people in this state because of his divisive ways, because of his of xenophobia, his misogyny, his overt racist dog whistles, his homophobia," Bauman said. "This is a man whose approval rating is 26 percent in the state of California."
