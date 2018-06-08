$200 billion California budget deal rejects health care, tax breaks for undocumented

Watch Gov. Jerry Brown defend his revised budget for California Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his plans for California's surging budget surplus for 2018-19 at a press conference on Friday, May 11. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee ×

SHARE COPY LINK Gov. Jerry Brown discusses his plans for California's surging budget surplus for 2018-19 at a press conference on Friday, May 11. Hector Amezcua The Sacramento Bee