$200 billion California budget sent to Gov. Jerry Brown

California lawmakers approved and sent Gov. Jerry Brown a $200 billion state budget on Thursday, using revenue from a rosy economy to build $16 billion in reserves and steer hundreds of millions of dollars in new funding to universities and programs for the homeless.
The budget agreement passed both houses easily despite some Republican opposition. Democratic majorities highlighted a projected $9 billion surplus as a sign of the state’s recovery since the recession a decade ago.
“This is the best position we’ve been in in years,” said Senate President pro Tem Toni Atkins, D-San Diego.
The budget hewed fairly closely to the plan Brown presented in May, boosting reserves by billions of dollars rather than committing money to proposals that would have expanded health care and offered tax breaks to undocumented residents.
The budget includes a $138.6 billion general fund. That's about $70 billion more than the budget than the state's 2011-12 budget.
The new budget provides $78 billion for K-12 education, which is about $30 billion more than the state’s recession budget seven years ago.
The budget also frees up $500 million in grants that cities can use to address homelessness. It increases the value of welfare grants through the CalWORKS program, raising spending there by $360 million.
It boosts ongoing funding for the California State University system by $105 million, and provides of hundreds of millions of dollars more for it and the University of California in one-time allocations.
Republicans warned that the budget did not make a serious dent in the state’s unfunded pension commitments, and that those debts could trigger a financial reckoning in the near future.
“We look like passengers on the Titanic,” Sen. John Moorlach, R-Costa Mesa, said.
But Democrats countered that they've carefully accumulated reserves to help the state navigate the next financial downturn.
The budget aims to "fill" the so-called Rainy Day Fund, which by law can hold a sum equivalent to 10 percent of general fund revenue. It sets aside another $2 billion for uncommitted reserves, and opens a new "safety net" reserve for social services with an initial $200 million.
"This is what we're doing to prepare ourselves for the future because a recession is an inevitability," said Assemblyman Ian Calderon, D-Whittier.
Some Republicans argued the money would be spent as a rebate to taxpayers. The savings, they asserted, help to lock in high spending that they consider to be irresponsible. "You want a blank check for the future? That’s what this is," said Assemblyman Jim Patterson, R-Fresno.
