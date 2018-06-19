Jerry Brown asked to pull troops from California border as Trump separates families

State Sen. Kevin de León is asking Gov. Jerry Brown to pull California National Guard members from the border in response to President Donald Trump's policy to separate children from migrant families.

"This is a shameful chapter in American history and California should have no part in — directly or indirectly — imposing irreparable trauma on thousands of vulnerable young children," de León wrote in a letter to Brown on Monday.

De León's call to end the state's cooperation with the federal government comes amid mounting backlash to a federal policy that the United Nations human rights office called illegal.

The Trump administration has separated hundreds of immigrant children from their parents at the border under a "zero-tolerance" immigration policy. Trump has said lawmakers in Washington should pass immigration reform if they want to address the issue.

Brown sent as many as 400 California National Guard troops to the border with Mexico in April under strict conditions that the state forces would not be involved in immigration enforcement or the construction of a wall. Brown deployed the guard in response to request by Trump for the state to help increase security at the border.

Brown's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.