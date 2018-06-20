'Don’t break the law,' McClintock says to families separated at the border

While California's entire Democratic delegation in Congress has signed onto a bill to prohibit the separation of migrant families detained by border patrol, Republican members of Congress from the state remain divided on how to address the growing controversy, and some have remained entirely silent.

Republican Rep. Tom McClintock, who represents Roseville and other Sacramento suburbs, is one of the few Republicans in the state who has stood firmly with President Trump in support of separating children from parents arrested crossing the border, part of the administration's "zero tolerance" policy for those caught trying to enter the country illegally. Under that policy, Homeland Security Department has ratcheted up criminal prosecutions of adult border crossers, removing any children traveling with them and referring them to separate detention facilities operated by the Health and Human Services Department.

That's a shift from previous administrations, when children were typically detained with their parents, temporarily, then released together to await a hearing in immigration court.

"The President is enforcing our laws as the Constitution commands him to do, and he should have the support of every American who believes in the rule of law," McClintock said in a statement provided to the Bee. "There is a simple protection from being separated from one’s family: don’t break the law. Family separation is not the President’s fault for arresting and prosecuting lawbreakers. It is the lawbreakers’ fault for breaking the laws in the first place."

Other Republicans have taken a softer stance — in line with House Republican leadership — saying they want to fix the current conundrum by allowing children to be detained with their parents under the Department of Homeland Security's supervision. That is also the path the president is now reportedly going to propose. Trump said at a meeting Thursday morning with Republican lawmakers that he "will be signing something in a little while" to keep families together, which he wanted to be "matched by legislation."

"I want to be very clear, we do not support the separation of children and families being broken apart," House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, of Bakersfield, said at a Capitol Hill press conference Wednesday morning. He touted a Republican immigration bill that would keep families together in Homeland Security detention, which the House will vote on Thursday evening.

Central Valley Republican Reps. Jeff Denham, of Turlock, and David Valadao, of Hanford, were instrumental in drafting that legislation, which would also provide a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children, known as Dreamers. Denham and Valadao maintain it is the best solution to the current family separation crisis.

A spokesman for Republican Rep. Doug La Malfa, of Richvale, said the congressman hasn't yet decided how we will vote told vote on the immigration bill Denham and Valadao are pushing, noting the legislation has yet to be finalized. He told the Bee that La Malfa does not support families being separated, but remains in favor of increased immigration enforcement and the "zero tolerance" policy that Trump has pursued.

A spokesman for Tulare Rep. Devin Nunes did not reply to a request to comment on the issue.

Democrats are adamantly opposed to Republicans' proposed solution.

"The answer isn’t to violate the law, to put whole families into indefinite prison. The answer is to make sure there is the orderly administration of the law," California Rep. Zoe Lofgren of San Jose said at a press conference with Democratic lawmakers on Thursday afternoon. Lofgren pointed to programs that ensure undocumented immigrants appear for their court hearings, where they are either sent home or granted asylum.

In the House, the entire Democratic delegation from California is co-sponsoring legislation that would prohibit the Homeland Security Department from separating migrant children from their parents, with a few exceptions. But it would go further, stating that detention is not the best option for families, at all.

In the Senate, Sen. Dianne Feinstein of California has drafted similar legislation, which has the support of all 48 fellow Democrats.

"The administration’s new policy is unnecessarily cruel and does not align with the values we hold as a country," Democratic Rep. Ami Bera of Elk Grove said in a statement voicing support for House Democrats' bill. "I call on the Trump administration to immediately reverse this heartless policy and call on every Democrat and Republican to work together and support this urgently needed legislation.”





