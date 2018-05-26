Sacramento County’s new voting system sends ballots through the mail to every registered voter. Here's how you vote after you get your ballot. Hector Amezcua
If your Memorial Day weekend plans fall through, you can always get a jump start on voting

By Cassie Dickman

May 26, 2018 11:21 AM

Sacramento County residents looking for something to do this weekend can get a head start on voting in the California primary elections. Eighteen voting centers opened Saturday and will remain open daily through Election Day on June 5 until the polls close at 8 p.m. Dozens more voting centers are set to open June 2 and drop-off mailing locations have been open since May 7.

The California Voters Choice Act is a new law that allows voters in Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento, and San Mateo counties to vote when it fits their schedules before June 5; however, all registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail before the election.

Here is a list of the the polling stations that will be open starting May 26 (a complete list of hours and dates for all voting locations can be found here):

Citrus Heights

  • City of Citrus Heights City Hall

    Council Chambers

    6360 Fountain Square Dr

    Citrus Heights, CA 95621

    8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Elk Grove

  • Armaan’s Palace Event Hall

    2301 Longport Court

    Elk Grove, CA 95758

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Eden Gardens Event Center

    8434 Bradshaw Road

    Elk Grove, CA 95624

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.​

Folsom

  • Folsom Fire Station # 35

    535 Glenn Dr.

    Folsom, CA 95630

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.​

Galt

  • Department of Human Assistance – Galt

    210 N. Lincoln Way

    Galt, CA 95632

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.​

North Highlands

  • Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church

    4151 Don Julio Blvd.

    North Highlands, CA 95660

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.​

Rancho Cordova

  • Koreana Plaza

    10947 Olson Dr., Ste 411

    Rancho Cordova, CA 95670

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.​

Sacramento

  • ​Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA)

    4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3

    Sacramento, CA 95834

    9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

    Weekends and Memorial Day, 5/28/18: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Department of Human Assistance – Florin

    2450 Florin Road

    Sacramento, CA 95822

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Greater Sacramento Urban League

    3725 Marysville Blvd.

    Sacramento, CA 95838

    8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., 5/30/18 open until 6:00 p.m.
  • Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer

    4641 Marconi Ave.

    Sacramento, CA 95821

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • Maple Neighborhood Center

    3301 37th Ave.

    Sacramento, CA 95824

    10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
  • Oak Park Community Center

    3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

    Sacramento, CA 95817

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center

    2201 Cottage Way

    Sacramento, CA 95825

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Sacramento County Administration Building

    700 H St.

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • St. Luke’s Lutheran Church

    7595 Center Parkway

    Sacramento, CA 95823

    8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
  • The California Museum

    1020 O St.

    Sacramento, CA 95814

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
  • Unity of Sacramento Church

    9249 Folsom Blvd.

    Sacramento, CA 95826

    9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.​

