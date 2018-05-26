If your Memorial Day weekend plans fall through, you can always get a jump start on voting

Sacramento County residents looking for something to do this weekend can get a head start on voting in the California primary elections. Eighteen voting centers opened Saturday and will remain open daily through Election Day on June 5 until the polls close at 8 p.m. Dozens more voting centers are set to open June 2 and drop-off mailing locations have been open since May 7.
The California Voters Choice Act is a new law that allows voters in Madera, Napa, Nevada, Sacramento, and San Mateo counties to vote when it fits their schedules before June 5; however, all registered voters will receive a ballot in the mail before the election.
Here is a list of the the polling stations that will be open starting May 26 (a complete list of hours and dates for all voting locations can be found here):
Citrus Heights
- City of Citrus Heights City Hall
Council Chambers
6360 Fountain Square Dr
Citrus Heights, CA 95621
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Elk Grove
- Armaan’s Palace Event Hall
2301 Longport Court
Elk Grove, CA 95758
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Eden Gardens Event Center
8434 Bradshaw Road
Elk Grove, CA 95624
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Folsom
- Folsom Fire Station # 35
535 Glenn Dr.
Folsom, CA 95630
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Galt
- Department of Human Assistance – Galt
210 N. Lincoln Way
Galt, CA 95632
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
North Highlands
- Murph – Emmanuel A M E Church
4151 Don Julio Blvd.
North Highlands, CA 95660
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Rancho Cordova
- Koreana Plaza
10947 Olson Dr., Ste 411
Rancho Cordova, CA 95670
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Sacramento
- Asian Pacific Islander American Public Affairs Association (APAPA)
4000 Truxel Rd, Suite 3
Sacramento, CA 95834
9:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Weekends and Memorial Day, 5/28/18: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Department of Human Assistance – Florin
2450 Florin Road
Sacramento, CA 95822
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Greater Sacramento Urban League
3725 Marysville Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95838
8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., 5/30/18 open until 6:00 p.m.
- Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer
4641 Marconi Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95821
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- Maple Neighborhood Center
3301 37th Ave.
Sacramento, CA 95824
10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.
- Oak Park Community Center
3425 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95817
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Richard T. Conzelmann Community Center
2201 Cottage Way
Sacramento, CA 95825
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Sacramento County Administration Building
700 H St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- St. Luke’s Lutheran Church
7595 Center Parkway
Sacramento, CA 95823
8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.
- The California Museum
1020 O St.
Sacramento, CA 95814
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
- Unity of Sacramento Church
9249 Folsom Blvd.
Sacramento, CA 95826
9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Comments