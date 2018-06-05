Welcome to Election Day. Here's everything you need to know, before and after you vote

It's finally here — today is primary election day in California.

We'll be covering today's action all day and all night, with live results pouring in at 8 p.m. (at www.sacbee.com, of course).

Even if you've given no thought to this year's races or candidates, it's not too late to study up. The Sacramento Bee voter guide can come in handy, as well as our Editorial Board endorsements. We've also got a cheat sheet for the night's most crucial races to keep track of.

Hopeful voters who missed the registration deadline can make use of the state's new conditional voter registration option. You can check your registration status here, at the Secretary of State website.

It's not too late to get a ballot, either. You can even mail your ballot in, as long as its postmarked for June 5. Remember to seal the envelope, sign the return envelope and affix the proper postage.

If you live in Sacramento County, be aware that polling places have been replaced by vote centers. So if you go to the polling place you've always gone to, it probably is not open. You must go to a voting center instead. There are 78 of these centers, and 52 drop-off sites, for your ballot.

With 220 candidates — 27 of them for governor — there's plenty to keep up with. Here's a lot more helpful info on the candidates, the ads you've been seeing, the issues and more.

