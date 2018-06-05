Welcome to Election Day. Here's everything you need to know, before and after you vote

It's finally here — today is primary election day in California.
We'll be covering today's action all day and all night, with live results pouring in at 8 p.m. (at www.sacbee.com, of course).
Even if you've given no thought to this year's races or candidates, it's not too late to study up. The Sacramento Bee voter guide can come in handy, as well as our Editorial Board endorsements. We've also got a cheat sheet for the night's most crucial races to keep track of.
Hopeful voters who missed the registration deadline can make use of the state's new conditional voter registration option. You can check your registration status here, at the Secretary of State website.
It's not too late to get a ballot, either. You can even mail your ballot in, as long as its postmarked for June 5. Remember to seal the envelope, sign the return envelope and affix the proper postage.
If you live in Sacramento County, be aware that polling places have been replaced by vote centers. So if you go to the polling place you've always gone to, it probably is not open. You must go to a voting center instead. There are 78 of these centers, and 52 drop-off sites, for your ballot.
With 220 candidates — 27 of them for governor — there's plenty to keep up with. Here's a lot more helpful info on the candidates, the ads you've been seeing, the issues and more.
Who is running for governor?
Five things you need to know about Travis Allen
Five things you need to know about John Chiang
Five things you need to know about John Cox
Five things you need to know about Delaine Eastin
Five things you need to know about Gavin Newsom
Five things you need to know about Antonio Villaraigosa
Their positions on the major issues:
Stronger rent control supported by just one major candidate for California governor
Cheaper California housing? One idea to lower costs makes candidates for governor uneasy
Where candidates for California governor stand on single-payer health care
Will California fail financially without single-payer health care? Candidates for governor disagree
Here are some of your top California governor candidates on climate change
Top California Democrats for governor on the shooting of Stephon Clark by police
The truth behind those ads you've been seeing:
John Cox did lose 13 campaigns before running for governor, but he isn't a secret Democrat
Pro-Villaraigosa ad touting Barack Obama's support leaves false impression
Gavin Newsom's latest ad attacking Republican on gun issue is mostly accurate
Facebook, Instagram ads target Gavin Newsom over past relationships with women
Ad misleads on romantic affairs of Newsom, Villaraigosa
Did Antonio Villaraigosa help a murderer? Video is misleading
What else has been going on in the race:
Why charter school backers are spending big in California's governor's race
Donald Trump endorses John Cox for California governor
Gavin Newsom wasn’t always such a liberal crusader
California Republican activists favor John Cox for governor but remain divided
Gavin Newsom didn't really go to rehab
Gavin Newsom returns money from a controversial GOP donor
U.S. Senate coverage:
‘I’m all in,’ California Sen. Dianne Feinstein says on re-election bid
Kevin de León formally launches bid to unseat Sen. Dianne Feinstein
No Democratic endorsement for Dianne Feinstein in sixth U.S. Senate campaign
Is Dianne Feinstein too old to run for re-election?
He announced a run for Feinstein’s seat. Then a harassment scandal broke under his roof.
Mendoza's gone, but Capitol culture still an open question for de León's U.S. Senate race
‘She represents California, not Arkansas.’ Feinstein’s rival presses her on immigration
'Medicare at 55' now on Dianne Feinstein's agenda
Sacramento County District Attorney election:
Rough and tumble DA's race in home stretch
Retired judges back Schubert in Sacramento DA's race
'Understand the power of your vote:' Stephon Clark's family, black leaders make appeal ahead of Election Day
DA candidate Phillips 'embarrassed,' apologizes for response to sexist, racist email
Phillips wants DA's office off of ‘secret deal’ murder case
DA candidate Phillips called sexist, racist email 'work appropriate … appropriate anywhere'
Ad Watch: Schubert’s ad claims against challenger are ‘iffy’
DA candidate Phillips lands Sen. Kamala Harris' endorsement
Judge wants proof of Phillips' 'secret deal' in murder trial
DA vs. Noah Phillips: Office files motion against prosecutor running for DA seat
"We've got some healing to do." New Phillips ad sounds social justice themes
'She protects us': New ad touts break in East Area Rapist case
