Election worker explains why some people in Stanislaus County are having problems with their ballots

An ad funded by wealthy backers of charter schools on behalf of Antonio Villaraigosa's campaign for California governor attacks Republican John Cox for his history of unsuccessful political campaigns and his connections to Democrats.
Some of California's top candidates for governor, including Gavin Newsom, Antonio Villaraigosa, Amanda Renteria and Travis Allen, talk about the need for affordable housing in California and their strategies for achieving the goal.
Gubernatorial candidates Lt. Gov. and former San Francisco Mayor Gavin Newsom and former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa spoke to the Sacramento Bee about the sex scandals that troubled their time as mayors ahead of the primary next month.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin talks about why Gov. Jerry Brown doesn't understand the need for public preschool education in California.
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Antonio Villaraigosa sat down with the Sacramento Bee Editorial Board to discuss affordable housing, the California economic divide and other key election issues ahead of the June 5 primary.