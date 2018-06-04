Former NBA player Matt Barnes encourages voters to get out and vote

Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Workers at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections had already received thousands of ballots in the mail or county dropboxes by May 17. Every registered voter in the county will get a ballot in the mail under a new law.
Philadelphia Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins moderated a forum on the race for Sacramento County D.A. on Thursday, May 10, in Oak Park. Jenkins is a co-founder of the Players' Coalition, a group of NFL players advocating for criminal justice reform.
Jill Lavine, registrar of voters in Sacramento County, demonstrates a new digital voting system at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections on Monday, March 5, 2018 in Sacramento.