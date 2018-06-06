Anne Marie Schubert talks about end of DA race on election night
Sacramento County DA Anne Marie Schubert declared victory Tuesday, June 5, 2018 over challenger Noah Phillips after a contentious race spotlighted by the shooting of Stephon Clark and the arrest of a suspect in the East Area Rapist case.
Karina Talamantes, 29, campaigns for a seat on the Sacramento County Board of Education on Sunday, May 20. She is running for the District 2 seat, which includes Natomas, North Sacramento, Del Paso Heights and Rio Linda. The election is June 5.
Workers at the Sacramento County Department of Voter Registration and Elections had already received thousands of ballots in the mail or county dropboxes by May 17. Every registered voter in the county will get a ballot in the mail under a new law.
Philadelphia Eagles star Malcolm Jenkins moderated a forum on the race for Sacramento County D.A. on Thursday, May 10, in Oak Park. Jenkins is a co-founder of the Players' Coalition, a group of NFL players advocating for criminal justice reform.