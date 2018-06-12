Sacramento sheriff’s race still too close to call

The race for Sacramento sheriff remains undecided, with the latest update of results Tuesday afternoon showing incumbent Sheriff Scott Jones still close to the threshold of 50 percent plus one vote he needs to win a third term.

Jones had 52.7 percent of the vote, a slight decrease over results posted last week. Milo Fitch trailed with 22.2 percent and Donna Cox had 20.1 percent.

If Jones falls under 50 percent when all the votes have been counted, he will face the second-place finisher in a runoff in the November general election.

County elections officials said there are still an estimated 135,575 votes left to count and that they would next update the results on Friday afternoon.

The other high-profile race in Sacramento County appears closer to a resolution.

District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert maintained 63.9 percent of the votes. Her challenger, prosecutor Noah Phillips, had 36.1 percent.

In the city of Sacramento, Councilman Jay Schenirer appears to have secured a third term. The most recent results showed Schenirer had 56.6 percent; his top challenger, Oak Park activist Tamika L'Ecluse, had 35.7 percent.