Scott Jones clinches third term as Sacramento County sheriff

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has clinched a third term in office.

With an estimated 4,620 votes left to count in Sacramento County, Jones has 51.4 percent of the vote, according to an update released Tuesday afternoon by the registrar of voters. Even if his opponents receive all of the votes left to count, Jones would still remain above the 50 percent threshold needed to avoid a runoff in November.

Jones seemed to claim victory in a Facebook post Wednesday morning, writing "Thank you all!" above a post written by his political consultant, Tab Berg, who said Jones had secured the win.

Milo Fitch was second in the most recent results, securing 23.7 percent. Donna Cox had 20.1 percent.

County elections officials said they would next update results on Friday afternoon.