Clinton, flush with tech money, calls for Silicon Valley to fight terror

Hillary Clinton is calling on Silicon Valley to do more to fight terrorism, just weeks after collecting millions of dollars from technology moguls in California.
Clinton, in response to the bombings in New York and New Jersey, and the mall stabbing in Minnesota, said government and Silicon Valley need to work “to counter propaganda and recruitment efforts online.” Clinton also made entreaties to Silicon Valley after the Orlando terror attack in June, saying, if elected, she’d pressure tech companies to help disrupt plots.
At the same time Clinton has been collecting big money from Silicon Valley, including a $20 million donation earlier this month from Facebook co-founder Dustin Moskovitz.
Facebook, the world’s largest social media network, under government pressure has been increasing efforts to remove users who back terror groups. But often tech companies have been resistant to being viewed as government surveillance collaborators, and Apple earlier this year fought the FBI’s demand that it unlock the iphone of San Bernardino shooter Syed Farook.
Apple CEO Tim Cook hosted a fundraiser for Clinton last month with a top ticket price of $50,000.
Silicon Valley overwhelmingly backs Clinton, with an exception of Paypal co-founder Peter Thiel, as tech leaders argue Trump’s policies on immigration and technology could damage innovation.
