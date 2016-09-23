Live chat: Join Dan Walters to discuss how Clinton-Trump debate went

The presidential debate Monday night between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican standard-bearer Donald Trump was to be one of the most-anticipated one-on-ones in memory. Did it live up to expectations? Did either candidate make a strong impression? Did both?
Join The Sacramento Bee’s Dan Walters to discuss the debate, what was revealed and the impact it might have on the rest of the campaign and, subsequently, the election. The live chat is scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m., immediately following the debate’s conclusion.
Comments