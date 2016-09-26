Ready for the debate? What you need to know about Clinton-Trump face-off

Popular sentiment holds that upwards of 100 million people will watch the first 2016 presidential debate between Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican contender Donald Trump on Monday night.
Here is key information about the debate.
WATCHING THE DEBATE
When/where: The debate begins at 6 p.m. from Hofstra University in Long Island, New York.
On TV: It will be broadcast on ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, MSNBC, Fox News, CNN, Telemundo, Univision and C-SPAN.
Streaming: The debate will be live streamed on numerous outlets.
Person in charge: Lester Holt, anchor of NBC’s evening news, will moderate.
INTERACTIVE COVERAGE
▪ Live blog: Clinton or Trump – whose debate performance is better? – begins at 6 p.m.
▪ Live chat: Join Dan Walters to discuss how Clinton-Trump debate went – begins at 7:30 p.m.
DEBATE BACKGROUND
▪ Tonight's debate could help decide election
▪ Big night: Clinton, Trump finally face off
▪ McClatchy’s keys to the debate
▪ Meet the daughter of migrant workers helping Clinton defeat Trump
▪ Charlotte unrest could help Trump in key swing state
WHAT'S AT STAKE
