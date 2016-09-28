You can submit questions for the next presidential debate

2:06 River City Republicans root for Trump Pause

0:52 Sacramento Democrats cheer Clinton as she debates Trump

1:35 Election Rewind: Trump hails school choice, Clinton gets 'West Wing' support

1:55 Is it a debate moderator’s job to fact-check?

1:38 Trump and Clinton condemn New York City bombing

1:42 Things to know about Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein

0:53 Trump: ‘Second Amendment people’ might stop Clinton-appointed judges

1:18 This election is officially Donald v. Hillary. What’s next?

0:42 Hillary Clinton's DNC acceptance speech in 40 seconds

0:58 Hillary Clinton formally accepts historic nomination for president