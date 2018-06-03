What worries you about California? Join our election conversation with 60 state leaders

Welcome to election week.





As you know, the California primary is just a day away. And the November election is just around the corner.

This election year, The Tribune will put a sharp focus on the policy challenges that most affect our community and its future.

We know — because you’ve told us — that on everything from housing affordability to education to healthcare to water availability and quality, you want deeper insight into potential solutions our officials can pursue.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

And you deserve a better understanding of where our candidates stand on the policy issues that matter most.

To deliver this, we today are launching an important and long-lasting conversation between you and the leaders and influencers in our state — the California Influencer Series.

The Tribune and its sister news organizations in California have chosen 60 influential Californians to discuss the issues and engage in a thoughtful conversation about solutions our government and our communities can pursue together. Our Influencers include former governors Pete Wilson and Gray Davis, former Sen. Barbara Boxer and California State University Chancellor Timothy White.

They represent many entities in our state. Some are large employers and some represent employees. Some are academic leaders and some are community organizers. They include leaders in the faith community as well as people who have dedicated their careers to public service in our state.

For some, such as Antonia Hernandez, President and CEO of California Community Foundation, our growing income inequality is most pressing. She’s not alone in her concern. For others, it’s quality of jobs, the cost of housing or growing civic disillusion.

The full list of California Influencers is here.

You are a crucial part of this conversation. Today, The Tribune is asking you, our subscribers, what issues are most important to you this election year.

We also want to know what questions you have for the Influencers. To capture your questions throughout the series, we are launching a new tool called Your Voice that will be embedded into our online stories and will make the process of engaging easy.

We will use your guidance to set the course of the conversation through Election Day, as we survey the Influencers and bring them together to discuss solutions to the challenges you identify.

This is an important election year in California. We hope you will join us in keeping the conversation focused on the policy issues that matter most.