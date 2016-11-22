Trump's charity admits to violating IRS self-dealing ban

2:08 Gray Davis explains how celebrity, working class woes lifted Donald Trump Pause

2:38 President-elect Trump shares an update on the White House transition and his policy plans

2:49 Mental health advocate uses crayon art for self exploration

3:07 So what can Trump actually do in his first 100 days?

0:51 Thanksgiving 2016 by the numbers

2:09 Fans react to Kanye West's praise of President-elect Donald Trump

0:55 Is it right for a high school teacher to talk politics?

1:15 Kanye West fans rethink devotion after L.A. concert cancellation

1:10 Kanye cancels tour after abandoning shows