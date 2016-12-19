So should we keep the Electoral College? Poll finds voters divided

2:24 Watch DeMarcus Cousins try to bully Sacramento media Pause

1:11 Alex Padilla: Trump's election allegations 'absolutely false, without basis, without evidence'

0:55 UC Davis women thump Sac State 110-78 for Causeway Cup win

0:35 A sampling of The Bee's top 10 dishes of 2016

1:08 Explaining California's new assault weapon ban

2:48 Former Sacramento sex worker talks about life on the street

1:28 California Republicans get sweaty for dog safety

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving

1:34 Berkeley balcony collapse survivor: 'My life has been changed forever'