Dallas County sets jail bond measure amount at $22.9M

0:31 Powerful message about texting while driving Pause

1:05 This truck can keep winter traffic flowing

0:22 Smoke billows from North Natomas home

1:45 California electors want investigation into Russian hacking

2:10 Dave Joerger on Kings victory against 76ers, Gay first game back

0:39 Sacramento Kings dancers dancing to Prince's "Kiss"

2:21 49ers vs Falcons: Matt Barrows' 5 players to watch

1:19 Kings' DeMarcus Cousins impressed by Philadelphia's Joel Embiid

5:01 Sacramento surgeon puts pieces together on separated Sandoval twins